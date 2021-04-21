The federalist petitioners challenging Bill 99 over the last 20 years, that law declaring the so-called rights and prerogatives of the “Quebec people”, and their nationalist adversaries were actually on the same side of the question: Does Bill 99 authorize unilateral secession? Keith Henderson, former leader of the former Equality Party, believes it does, as do the separatists. In the latest decision on the matter, the Court of Appeal has affirmed the lower court ruling that it does not.
This is a clear win for federalists who worried that the contrary was the case. Nationalists, though, will market it as a win for their side, Saguenay blueberry-picking those parts of the judgment discussing self-determination, which, when taken out of context, might seem to support them.
The lawyer’s spade has hit bedrock. I doubt the Supreme Court would hear an appeal on this should the “losing” side be tempted to try. And the archeologist may view this as another relic of the pre-Pandemic era.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
