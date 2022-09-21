Tout les Canadiens et Québécois n’ont qu’un message pour le reigne d’Elizabeth II.Une Reine exemplaire, dévoué ont ne peut que comme vous le souligné. The Suburban et exprimé nos sympathies.
Queen Elizabeth II served as monarch for 70 years and as you pointed out served in uniform as a mechanic and driver like my husband WWII Allied Decorated veteran Denis Vialls in the British army. Queen Elizabeth faced as you mentioned a world of ungracious self-indulgence. Our world should aspire to her courage and how in our own lives deal with challenges and tragedy with dignity.
Queen Elizabeth will never be forgotten thank you for such a fitting tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.
Sharyn Cadot,
SADB
