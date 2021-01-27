A recent court case, brought by Quebec’s anti-corruption unit, UPAC, following its investigation of the Pearson School Board, has reopened earlier unresolved issues at the board. In 2016, Carol Mastantuono, the head of the board's international department, was abruptly fired. She challenged the firing, claiming that she was a whistleblower, and had been wrongfully dismissed. The reasons for the board’s actions were never disclosed, and a subsequent labour court hearing on the case was discontinued when the board objected to the presence of the press, namely The Suburban‘s Robert Frank. In December 2017, Mr. Frank also reported that the two parties had reached an out of court confidential settlement.
The UPAC investigation alleges that during part of her tenure as a board director from 2014-16, Mastantuono, her daughter and a third party, Naveen Kolan, who controls a recruitment company, had been involved in a fraud that had financially damaged the board, as well as misleading the Quebec Immigration Ministry. The lawyer for the three defendants has pleaded not guilty on their behalf, and the case has now been scheduled to be heard in March. We must assume, as always, a person’s innocence until guilt is proven.
Nonetheless, there are areas of the board's past actions which demand clarity. The most serious action to be taken by an employer is to fire an employee. Yet this dismissal seems to have been abandoned, but was a settlement reached because of any concern regarding information that Mastantuono may reveal? After all, she did claim to be a whistleblower. The board, i.e. the public, may have lost money with the alleged frauds, but was it ever recouped or was there a further payout from public funds to settle the case? Alas, we may never know.
Subsequent to her departure from the board, Mastantuono founded a new business, Rising Phoenix International, which recruits international students to study in Quebec. Whatever the problems she encountered with the board were considered to be of insufficient gravity. The company Rising Phoenix International is now the subject of a class action request that is presently before the court. Two students are claiming to have been misled and are fighting to receive refunds. This saga is still unfolding.
Jim Wilson
NDG
