Because it is not a member of NATO, Ukraine has to stand alone against Russia’s brutal and unjustified invasion of its sovereign country and that is indeed unfortunate and tragic.
Ukraine needed the urgent presence of live and active forces among its world partners to sustain itself from the savage and vicious attacks of the Russian forces. While I understand that there are inherent political and international agreements for this, Russia’s fierce opposition to more eastward expansion of NATO is the main reason why Ukraine was repeatedly denied membership to the NATO alliance.
I wonder if a global coalition to fight against Russia’s autocracy and the many sanctions put into place by the international community is enough. I marvel at the courage and resolve of Ukraine’s President, Volodymyr Zelensky, and its people. Outnumbered on all fronts, with overwhelming odds against them, they continue to fight for the freedom and their love of country.
Frank Baldassare
Dollard-Des-Ormeaux, QC
