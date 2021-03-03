Is it a case of Two Solitudes, or just lack of solicitude? The firestorm in the Francophone media over the State Department’s declassified memo revealing that Pierre Trudeau considered sabotaging Quebec’s economy to defeat separatism, hasn’t crossed “enemy” lines. Naught but radio silence in the anglophone media, who aren’t even covering the reactions of Francophone leaders, including Premier Legault, to the story.
I’m old enough to remember, but not too old to have forgotten Pierre Trudeau and the times in which he governed. The current malarkey about him wanting to lay waste to Quebec’s economy in order to sink the PQ on its maiden voyage is laughable. Canada, on the eve of the historic first election of the Parti Québécois, was only recently coming out of a recession. The prime minister’s credibility, like the economy, was in deficit, as he had notoriously flip-flopped on wage and price controls. That he would have considered orchestrating an exodus of labour from Quebec might have made for a good sketch on Comedy Crackers, the then-popular television show satirizing Canadian politics, but no one could have taken the idea seriously. And Trudeau needed to be taken seriously, certainly by the Americans. The man barely had a handle on the national economy, for pity’s sake.
Pierre Trudeau, as we all know, liked to provoke. He said that in the face of declining birthrates of old-stock Quebecers, a distinct society clause could be used to preserve their status as a majority by deporting non-francophones. Did that make him a racist? In a sardonic allusion to the Third Reich, he said his constitution was set to last a thousand years. Did that make him a Nazi? In each case, he was challenging his detractors, and he wasn’t always above using sophistry to make his point.
Sovereignists who think that the State Department memo is their lifeline are indulging their nostalgic urge for the heyday of the movement and, maybe, even for Donald Trump and his fake news. Canada’s fifteenth prime minister, like those who came before and after, didn’t believe in a Canada without Quebec. The idea that Pierre Trudeau would have destroyed Quebec to save Canada is a non-starter.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
