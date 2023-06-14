Two unrelated comments. One is to mourn the passing of Bernie Mendelman. I always enjoyed his column. He had a great outlook on life and a wicked sense of humour. He will be sorely missed. My condolences to his family and friends.
The second is to offer kudos to your sports department. The coverage of local school athletics is really great for the kids and their parents. My sons are all well into their thirties now but one played soccer for NDG and rugby for Royal West Academy. I enjoyed reading about this back then and enjoyed reading about RWA's rugby championships this season.
Keep it up.
Ken Frankel,
CSL
