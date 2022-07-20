It seems there are few limits to Trudeau-bashing and never does he get the benefit of the doubt when difficult decisions have to be made. It’s enough that the international press is condemning Canada’s decision to release the pipeline turbines to Russia in the face of the sanctions in place. Does the domestic press have to pile on?
I’m not even asking for the fourth estate to take sides. But it would be nice if they pointed out that Canada is part of NATO, and the alliance is asking one of its members to bail out Germany, another member. So, effectively, this is a NATO decision. Should Canada go rogue on NATO?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.