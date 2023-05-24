Your editorial concerning Bill C-13 was right on… Trudeau would sell his own mother if it meant more seats. This is the reason I have deleted the CBC from my iPhone and replaced it with The Suburban. I make it a point to read your paper on a daily basis. Your articles reflect the truth, honesty, and the real feelings of the people in the West Island, if not more. Keep up the excellent reporting,
Jerry Kampitsis
Montreal
