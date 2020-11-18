Sorry, Mr. Presser, you cannot compare Trump’s 2016 victory to Biden’s today. In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote by nearly 3 million, and his margins for Electoral College votes in key states were razor-thin. Nevertheless, the day after the election, Hillary conceded and President Obama invited him to the White House.
President-Elect Biden won by around 4 million votes and has substantial state margins in Pennsylvania and elsewhere. Trump is behaving like a dictator, refusing to yield office.
Elaine Bander
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.