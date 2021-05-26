In response to the Quebec government’s unilateral amendment to the BNA Act, 1867; and, to Justin Trudeau’s view that the province is well within its rights to amend its constitution in such a fashion, Anthony Housefather argues:
“In legal terms, Quebec wants to add two new subsections (90Q.1 and 90Q.2) to the portion of the Constitution that governs provincial jurisdiction (Section 90). To do so, Quebec is relying on Section 45 of the 1982 Constitution Act, which says that any province can pass a law in its provincial legislature to amend its constitution."
I do believe Housefather is incorrect because the amendments are to s. 90 BNA Act, 1867, which lists the four provinces and defines them; not to s. 92, which governs provincial powers. The Quebec government is defining Quebec as a “nation”; and declaring the French language as its “only and sole” official and “common” language.
If the French language is the only and sole language of the Quebec State, then is it still obliged to legislate, operate or serve the public in languages other than the language of State? In the reforms proposed, the government has answered decidedly that it does not have to do so. Thus, the legislative assembly, the civil administration and its various agencies need not look to English versions of official documents for guidance; delegated legislation need not be published in English; contracts written in English need not be considered valid.
If you interpret its pith and substance; being part of such a broad clause as s. 90, which lists and defines the four original provinces of Canada, places these conditions outside the limits of provincial power and affects ss. 91, 92, 95 and 133 BNA Act, 1867. The impact of ss. 90Q1 and 90Q2 seems far broader and greater than Housefather might suspect.
Deepak Awasti
Montreal
