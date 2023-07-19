If there is civil disobedience, then there is also government disobedience. Civil disobedience is when the population refuses to follow laws because those laws are seen as unjust or intolerable. The population then does passive resistance because of those laws.
Government disobedience occurs when a government makes laws that are considered illegal or oppressive or where rights are taken away from the population. But, you won't find much on the topic of government disobedience. And that's the way governments like it. It's a way for governments to be seen as "we are the government. You, the population must do as we say". Well, not quite.
That brings us to Quebec's Premier Francois Legault. For the past while, he has been enacting numerous laws which are seen as illegal. These are being reported as illegal laws in the media. Legault's advisors have even told him this. These laws are illegal. You will be taken to court. These laws will be struck down.
Legault's reaction? No negotiation. These laws will stay. And Legault keeps on making more of these objectionable laws. His latest is Bill 96, which among other things, takes away rights from Quebec's English population- in this case it's the right to their language protection, and this language protection is even enshrined in the Constitution.
Legault's response? A shake of his shoulder. He changes nothing. He ignores what is law in the Constitution. Bill 96 is now in effect and it is now in the process of being challenged in court. Legault blithely ignores all this. He continues to make more disruptive laws. He even goes so far as to make French the only official language in Quebec. English is now gone. No negotiation. No feedback from the English community. Done in an instant.
The problem here is that French is going down in usage in Canada and even in Quebec. It is also hardly being used in most countries. Does Legault accept this? No. Legault does not care if English is the international language and is spoken practically everywhere in the world. Legault totally suppresses the English language in Quebec, as if that will somehow revive the French language. And Legault really thinks this will welcome English corporations to do business in Quebec? Or, that this will welcome immigrants to come to Quebec? And that they will drop the English language, which most of them know, and instead learn French, which most of them don't know? This is government disobedience, plain and simple.
Amazingly, Legault just makes more illegal laws, and he seriously thinks no one will try and stop him from doing so. Strange behaviour on Legault's part.
And now, bring in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. What is he doing in this matter? Trudeau, as prime minister, has the power of disallowance. He can cancel illegal or discriminatory laws. The media are saying that Trudeau is afraid of Legault. Commentators are saying Trudeau is hiding under the kitchen table, that Trudeau simply turns a blind eye to whatever Legault does. Trudeau sees nothing, does nothing. There wasn't a peep out of him when Legault made French the only official language in Quebec.
Trudeau is concerned that if he challenges Legault then Trudeau and the Liberal Party will lose votes in the next election. Canada could be going to pieces, but Trudeau is only concerned about winning some future election. This too is considered government disobedience on the part of Justin Trudeau. He was elected as Prime Minister. His job is to effectively run the country. If he is afraid of Legault and can't do this, then Justin should leave. Just resign. We'll get someone else.
Legault was elected to manage the province of Quebec. Legault is now enacting all kinds of objectionable or illegal laws. He seems t0 do whatever he wants. Instead of standing up to Legault, Trudeau is now trying to appease Legault by enacting Bill C-13, which further hampers English rights in Quebec. Trudeau should be reminded that appeasement has never worked in history, and with Trudeau being bullied by Legault, it won't work now either.
Since it's not likely that Legault nor Trudeau willingly will resign then it's probably time to call in the Governor General of Canada and the Lieutenant Governor of Quebec to handle this situation, and perhaps even the Supreme Court as well to clear up this government disobedience situation.
Martin Plant
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.