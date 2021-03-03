I know you had word constraints in your editorial on “Lies, vaccines and Trudeau’s China fetish” but the EU not only negotiated as a block (a strategy Canada did not even consider with the US or anybody else) but also worked with pharma companies to develop the production and "fill and finish" facilities and retrofits needed to produce the various types of vaccines, many of which incorporate new techniques in biomedicine. That's the big reason we're also getting what little supply we have had from Europe. Canada's strategy was to play "Smartest guys in the (global) room" and be the conquering heroes. Instead they ended up the goats (the complete opposite of the Tom Brady kind)
Jeff Joseph
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.