Who hasn’t noticed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s almost continually speaking about what he thinks Canadians believe. How many times has he uttered, “ I know Canadians agree or believe “whatever point he’s trying to make. He’s so far removed from most Canadians- he’s the Prime Minister and a multi-millionaire. His sense of entitlement makes him a poor example of the huge majority of most taxpayers and Canadian citizens.
Brian Echenberg
NDG
