Although Rene Levesque did not utilize the notwithstanding clause, maybe Doug Ford will learn from Levesque’s experience with a Supreme Court ruling. In1983, in their second term, the P.Q. government, having thoroughly mismanaged the economy, attempted to solve its economic problems by decreeing an extension to teachers’ contracts. It included salary cuts of 20% for three months and pension rollbacks. The Quebec unions went on strike, which was deemed by the government as being illegal. Quebec responded in a scenario similar to that of the present Ontario government.
To end the work stoppage, Levesque’s government decreed that each further day of strike would incur a cut of two days of pay. However, by hastily enacting this particular legislation, the law was only written in French. Ironically, the French teachers union, the [C.E.Q.]challenged the law’s constitutionality, as it lacked an English version. Although constitutional challenges take time to be resolved, the Supreme Court did rule that a French only provincial law, even in Quebec, is ultra vires. Eventually teachers received their illegally deducted pay, plus interest. Levesque never recovered politically. The public turned against him; indeed many of his supporters were those very teachers. Ford, by invoking the odious notwithstanding clause, may suffer the same fate when, or if, his actions are challenged in the Supreme Court.
Prime Minister Trudeau’s recent words, condemning Ford’s legislation have the whiff of hypocrisy. Where has he been in Quebec's past applications of the very same clause?
The Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms should apply to all Canadians, all the time and not be subject to the whims of provincial politicians. Whatever dubious value there ever was in the first place to inject the notwithstanding clause, surely it is time to remove this blight on Canadian rights.
Jim Wilson
NDG
