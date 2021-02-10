I think that we should remember that the real noise about a travel ban started because a number of politicians and non-elected heath officials chose to ignore the suggestion from their own Governments about travel over the Christmas holidays. So, the Government, doing what they often do, managed to divert the outrage of the citizens at these politicians - and start talking about a travel ban. It also gave Legault and Ford a chance to somehow find a way to involve and blame the Federal Government as a cover for their own incompetence.
In reality there is very little data that indicates that people returning from a trip are any major source of the spread of this disease. And/or that the two weeks of forced isolation has not worked well. The majority of individuals have accepted a two-week quarantine on return, and in the case of a friend, the RCMP did show up at his door, after he returned from a trip, to make sure he was home and following the guidelines.
So, let’s concentrate all the taxpayer’s dollars in an area that represents a threat of 2% or less and then let’s ignore the other 98% of real risk. For example, it would seem that opening schools in Quebec is a much bigger threat to spreading the virus than people returning from a trip.
In any risk assessment situation, you direct the main effort and resources to mitigate the highest risk.
And at the end of the day, this new attack on the average Canadian will not in any way decrease the opportunity of individuals, like some politicians, with strong financial resources from travelling. They may have to take a round about, and expensive, route to reach their destination but it can be done easily if you have the money (i.e., fly legally to Florida and take another flight from there to Mexico – problem solved) and, of course, a 2 or 3- day hotel stay on return will not be difficult for people with a certain level of financial resources.
So, this newest travel is absolute politics and, not risk assessment and not science. The Federal Liberal party get to calm their bigger voter base in Quebec and Ontario that have been making the most noise. The Quebec and Ontario Governments get to blame the Federal Government for the 2% or less infection rate while ignoring their responsibility for the other 98%. And, they all manage to divert the attention of the population from all the politicians that travelled over the Christmas holidays – a win for all them.
Fergus V. Keyes
Montreal
