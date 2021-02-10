5.8 million senior citizens in Canada. They couldn't find 11.6 million vaccines to at least try to protect them when the "science" and the "data" clearly showed that they are by far the most vulnerable to the worst effects of the virus. AND penalize them with $2,000 hotel stays whether they come back vaccinated or not. When are Canadians going to wake up and realize that this government really hates old people? Oh right, maybe they'll throw them a few more OAS and GIS increase crumbs. That'll take care of it.
Jeff Joseph
Montreal
