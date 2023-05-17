Last week, Justin Trudeau changed the Canadian passport. Karina Gould, a Liberal minister, said that the new images in the passport capture the “spirit of who we are as Canadians.” The image of Terry Fox, the man who ran more than 5,000 kilometres, the Marathon of Hope, with one leg across Canada to raise money for cancer research will be removed. The image of the Vimy Ridge Memorial, built to remember the thousands of Canadians dead during the Vimy Ridge World War I battle will also be removed. The Royal Canadian Legion released a statement that was poignant: “We are disappointed by the decision to remove an image that signifies the sacrifices made for the very sort of freedom the passport provides.” Instead, the new elements on the passport are polar bears, birds, a squirrel eating a nut and a boy swimming in a lake. This is simply a truly shameful moment in Canadian history. Here’s the question worth asking: why would the government do such a thing? Some will say that they hate Canada. Those people are unequivocally wrong. However, there is a general apathy in the Liberal Party of our great nation’s history. But Trudeau is doubling down. He accused the Conservatives of not caring for veterans, which is laughable considering the Veterans Affairs ministry has offered assisted suicide to veterans under his watch. For example, one veteran that has waited five years for a stair lift was told that medically assisted suicide was an option. Hopefully, the Liberals will revert back to the last version.
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
