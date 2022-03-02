The cynicism expressed by the words and actions of Justin Trudeau and his “tow the line” ministers was on full display last week in Parliment and I, for the first time ever, am ashamed to be Canadian. WWII soldiers who gave their lives fighting for freedom must be turning in their graves as so many Canadians fall into the grip of fear and hatred proffered by politicians and turn against their fellow citizens.
The adage that those who haven’t learned from history are destined to repeat it comes to mind. Our country is being divided against itself by politicians whose lust for power and control knows no bounds and the trucker’s protests have shone an even brighter light on it. The truckers understood that demands to submit to the will of the state are a slippery slope and will not stop unless confronted. Trudeau’s imposition of the Emergencies Act demonstrated that.
There still are critical thinkers - un-vaccinated and vaccinated - who see political overreach and governance by political whim for what it is: power politics. Truckers, heroes one day were smeared as enemies of the people the next. All at the hands of a so-called-leader and a party that received less than 33% of the votes.
Just when people thought Justin couldn’t go any lower, he did. His arrogance and incompetence was once again on full display (Jagmeet Singh confirmed his elitism as he threw his supposed core constituency under the bus of political superficiality). The witch-hunt that Justin promotes against the truckers and anyone choosing not to obey his every word is deplorable and is nothing more than “McCarthyism” for a new era.
Trudeau accusing MP Melissa Lantsman (and Conservatives) of standing with people carrying swastikas shows that he, and those he pretends to represent, have learned nothing from history. His nasty words bring Joseph Welch’s comment to McCarthy, during the “show-trials” of the 50’s, to mind. They so fittingly apply to Justin today “……I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness. You have done enough. Have you no sense of decency?". I would also ask of Justin, have you no shame or humility ?. The answer is obviously no.
Freedom in Canada is now a four-letter word thrown at Canadians who expect and deserve it, but are now considered extremists or worse, for not bowing before politicians like Justin. Those Canadians who condemn the truckers now, as was also learned from the past, will eventually regret it when the authorities come for them and there is “no one left to speak” for them.
Mark Lipson
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.