We all know as a consequence of Quebec legislation, the wearing of a religious symbol and use of the English language can have significant implications for work in the public sector. During the election campaign, a reporter’s question suggested that certain Quebec laws were discriminatory. Yet merely posing a pertinent question so provoked the province’s thin skinned politicians that the National Assembly demanded an apology from the media. For what?
Isn’t it the media’s job to ask questions? Although the question had been directed to the Bloc leader Yves- Francois Blanchet, it could have more appropriately required an answer from Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Maybe the Prime Minister could recall that two years ago, in a letter to the Canadian government, several high ranking United Nations legal experts raised the very issue of Bill 21.It reminded Canada, that, in 1976, it had signed a Covenant defending minority rights and religious freedoms. In a recent Suburban article, Prof. Jon Bradley elicited a local uproar by stating that Quebec is a province, and not a nation. However, should his comment be based on an international standard, Quebec is deemed a province of Canada, not a nation, hence it has no standing with the UN. Consequently, protocol requires that Canada forward the UN letter to Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette.
He claimed that Bills 21 and 96 reflect the consensus of the majority of Quebecers but ignored the infringements of the covenant which attempts to protect individual religious and linguistic rights from being overridden by a majority. However, Quebec, as part of Canada, is also bound by this covenant. Lawyer Pearl Eliadis, who has had experience of working with the UN, notes that Bill 21 and Bill 96 threaten those freedoms provided by the International Covenant. In a CBC interview she stated that "The United Nations is signalling … that majority will is limited by rules about how you treat minorities, and those rules have manifestly been broken in these cases.”
Canada is a signatory to this international agreement and others. It is this country’s Prime Minister who must indicate our preparedness to respect that Covenant and defend all Canadian citizens against any provincial legislation which might undermine their individual rights. Silence is a moral failure which undermines Canada’s ability and status to speak out against other nations’ discriminatory laws. Mr Trudeau may be continuing as our Prime Minister, but how we judge his present actions will determine how he will be judged in future elections.
Jim Wilson
NDG
