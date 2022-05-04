In the month of November last year, I received a notice, first by email and then by regular mail from Service Canada, stating that I had to pay back the $2,000 initial payment from when I was on the CERB, back in April 2020. That was almost two years ago. I had contracted COVID-19, and for almost two months I was sick as a dog. I contracted it from my boss who died within days, and I was scared of dying myself.
Because of these unprecedented times, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau stepped up with his CERB program to help Canadians through these very difficult times. So I thought! Naturally, I applied and received CERB payments for almost two months starting with the $2,000 initial payment, as did many thousands of Canadians. And even those claiming to be Canadians from foreign nations!
At the time, this is what Canadians were told to apply for. There was so much confusion and incompetency that Service Canada had issued $11 million worth of cheques to foreigners living outside Canada. Some Canadians had also fraudulently applied for them. This money can never be retrieved, so the federal government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and Service Canada have decided to get back money from honest hard-working Canadians. They are claiming they were ineligible claims, and never should have received that money. What nonsense! There is nothing in the website for Service Canada under the CERB program which indicates the terms and conditions. And according to a representative from Service Canada, they had changed the rules a year and a half later. However, every time you call and ask a representative why, they give you a different explanation.
Now two years later, my son received an email and a regular mail stating that he too was not entitled to that $2000 CERB payment and must return it right away. In his case he was unemployed for almost four months and collected all the insurance premiums that he was entitled to.
I suspect that many thousands and thousands of Canadians are being told to repay the money or else face legal consequences. I am currently contesting my decision and started the same process for my son. I understand that there is another level above that. Some kind of court system if I lose this round.
This is such a scam and a sham that it cannot be swept under the carpet. I would like to know, if any Canadian was allowed to keep that $2,000 initial payment as part of the CERB program? Or is every Canadian being told to repay it?
I’m making a prediction that Justin Trudeau will soon be in front of a microphone claiming that his government has recovered that $11 million of the CERB money that was paid to inadmissible or ineligible claimants, while never once stating that he retrieved the money of those fraudulent foreigners. But that’s what Justin Trudeau is… a scam artist!
Jerry Kampitsis
Montreal
