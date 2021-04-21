I’m sick and tired of Justin Trudeau being seen as a leader on climate and social justice when the facts just don’t back that up. Despite having six years in power, emissions have risen, we have no Just Transition Act, boil water advisories persist and Canada has fallen to last among the G-7 nations when it comes to climate action.
This needs to change. And, the best way to do that is with a Climate Emergency Alliance between the Green Party and the NDP.
This Alliance would send a clear message that Trudeau’s status quo isn’t good enough and give the public a real chance to vote for change. Without an alliance, the NDP and Greens could win a collective 31 seats. With an alliance, that number could be over 100 seats. That would shift the balance of power to one that can deliver bold action for climate and social justice. I’m here for that.
Grace McDougall-Vick
Montreal
