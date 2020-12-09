How many think Abraham Lincoln, who freed the slaves, was a Democrat? How many think that Pierre Trudeau, who gave us a charter of rights, opposed Bill 101?
As we hear about Justin Trudeau’s new-found preoccupation with strengthening French in Quebec, many point out that his support for Bill 101 is a case of unlike father, unlike son. Well, as President-elect Joe Biden might say: here’s the deal. Visiting France in 1970, two years after his first election, and six years before Quebec elected its first separatist government, Pierre Trudeau stated: the day French and English are equal in Quebec is the day French is finished (“foutu”). When, in 1974, Liberal Premier Robert Bourassa’s Bill 22 made French the official language of Quebec for the first time, Trudeau’s sole objection was to the word “official”, because it embarrassed him in places like British Columbia, where he was hawking his wares under the federal Official Languages Act.
When the separatists passed Bill 101 three years later, constitutional scholars like F.R. Scott, and anglophone community advocates asked him to use the federal powers of disallowance against a law which disavowed the confederal bargain. Knowing the popularity of the PQ and its French language charter, Trudeau told them not to go to his government’s “apron strings”, but to defeat the law in the courts and the government at the polls.
Pierre Trudeau’s priority was defeating separatism. And if it meant sending a half a million or so English-speaking Quebecers into exile, so be it. Think about it when you pass a school in the English system named after him.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
