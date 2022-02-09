Truckers protest is much needed
wake-up call against state power
It is awful to read the vilification and demonization of the truckers, just everyday Canadians, who choose not to be vaccinated, for whatever reason. It is shameful in and of itself but pales in comparison to the rhetoric of Prime Minister Trudeau who labeled the truckers and those who have come out in their support along their routes as, “ anti-Semites, Islamaphobics, anti-black racists and homophobes ” in a tweet. It shows him to be, in the brightest light imaginable, what he is and has always been, an opportunistic virtue-signalling superficial politician.
Those choosing not to be vaccinated are our neighbours across the street, or down the condo hall, our colleague at work, the class-mate at the law school lecture on civil liberties, the clerk at a store, or Amazon driver delivering the package you probably don’t really need or the expectant mother who is uncomfortable with the speed in which this vaccine went form nothing to be foisted on all. Those people protesting are asking that basic liberty be respected, as rights have been run roughshod over the last two years by our governments and their enablers. Follow the science we are admonished as unscientific curfews, Sunday store closures and other useless measures are imposed on the population.
So many of the protesters and their supporters are fully vaccinated (like myself) yet they know that the imposition of vaccine mandates is wrong. Trudeau and his cohorts seek to divide and conquer, or worse, to distract from their own failures. Too many of us continue to do just as we are told , lest disobedience bring the full weight of the state against us. The truckers have stepped up to the plate (and the world has noticed) and for this, all Canadians should be grateful.
The original sin, made clear by the pandemic, is the decimation of our health care system and the closing of beds over decades in favor of photo-ops for frivolous spending and growing the bureaucracy far and wide. That the vax-tax, a shot across the bow, was scrapped should not allay our fears of the over-reaching state and elitist politicians like Trudeau who seek to impose their wills upon the rest of us, whether for Covid or the next existential crisis. If politicians, abetted by scientists, can force people to take unwanted vaccines it will be a snap to dictate that we can no longer eat meat for instance or drive cars. When that happens there may not be anyone, truckers or anyone else, left to speak out to stop it as we are told it is all for our own “collective good” with no dissent allowed.
Mark Lipson
NDG
Our political leaders are lost at sea
We are lost at sea, leaderless and rudderless without a moral compass
I have never been more ashamed and disgusted with our heads of governments. Trudeau’s spineless non-action, allowing Ottawa and soon other towns and cities in Canada to be taken hostage by the tantrums of children refusing to be vaccinated. Legault’s seemingly unstoppable goal of a divided Quebec using the politics of division and discrimination to maintain his place on the throne. And mayor Plante living in a world of her own making untouched by the reality that surrounds her, of a rudderless metropolis spinning aimlessly with no direction or vision.
We used to point south and thank g-d we weren’t like them, but we have become our own version of a dysfunctional democracy. How did we get here, were we asleep at the wheel while ignoring the signs from so many other countries that had crossed the borders of democracies into autocracies. Where do we go from here, will we ever find our moral compass, will we ever have the leaders who act with the strength of integrity.
Ed Cukier
Montreal West
