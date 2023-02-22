Trouble, oh we got trouble, Right here in Island City! With a capital "T" that rhymes with "P"
And that stands for Postmedia (With apologies to Meredith Willson’s The Music Man).
I remember when the Star went down in 1979. We were the house band at the old Yakkity Yak Club on Drummond. Fifties music. The employees of the defunct paper had just been given their pink slips and they wanted to cry in their beer. So we serenaded them with songs that had the word “Star” in the title. What was fresh in my memory was what John Lennon had said two years earlier when asked to comment on Elvis’s death: “Elvis died when he went into the army”. He meant, of course, that his music was never the same.
The Montreal Star really died when it lost its foreign correspondents over a decade before its official closing. As for the Montreal Gazette, its demise was programmed from the day it became a branch office of Postmedia.
I had to read about the layoffs first in La Presse. I wonder if the “Montreal” Gazette will be around to Post its own obituary.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
