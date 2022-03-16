My questions to millions of Russian citizens: Where are your hearts? Where is your humanity? How can you allow such a madman to continue this genocide? Every day this invasion continues is a horror. The Ukrainians have the same blood as you. Don't you care? You too have parents, sisters, brothers, husbands, wives and children. Would you stand by and allow a madman to destroy their cities and murder them?
Remember the revolution in 1917? You got rid of a killer Tsar who was soon replaced with a killer General Secretary (Stalin). Now, you have inherited another autocratic mass killer as your country's leader who brings shame and pain to your country. Tragedy after tragedy after tragedy. What are you going to do to bring an end to this unprovoked war causing the needless deaths of thousands and suffering of millions? Anything? Enough? When?
Penny Hassan
Cote Saint Luc
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.