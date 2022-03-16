Montreal, CA (H4T1V6)

Today

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 10°C. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 2°C. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.