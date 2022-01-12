I agree with your Olympics editorial 100%. The Diplomatic boycott will have no economic nor embarrassing effect on China. It would be unfortunate for the athletes to miss this year’s Olympics but there’s always the next and no positive gains were ever made without sacrifice. This is their opportunity to show the world where their priorities lie… with fortune and fame OR with equal rights for all.
Marisa Zavaglia
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.