I found myself nodding in total agreement with the Dec 1 Suburban editorial "Anglade Liberals have to walk the talk." With regards to the resolutions passed at the Quebec’s Liberal convention, one indicated support for the province’s English speakers by protecting the independence and autonomy of the English school boards. However those rights are already stipulated in Sect 23[a] of the Canadian Charter. Moreover, this promise has a hollow ring as a previous Liberal government enacted Bill 86 which itself was a forerunner of the C.A.Q’s Bill 40; both of which attempted to amend those very rights, thus leading to a probable Supreme Court challenge. Notwithstanding the school boards, why not just provide the Anglophone minority with identical educational rights as those given to all French minorities in all of the other provinces, rights which are also contained in Sect 23[b] of the Charter.
This must come from Anglade herself, as it is extremely unlikely that any of those Anglophone M.N.A’ s, who could well be described as "wee timorous" mice, would ever exhibit such bravery and present such a motion. Maybe, it is also unlikely that equality would prove to be acceptable to a Quebec provincial party. If so, we can draw two conclusions. One, particularly in the field of education, no longer should we ever need to hear the oft repeated myth of English speakers being "the best treated minority"; secondly, it will also demonstrate that the "nation" of Quebec does not treat its minority as well as minorities are treated in the "nation" of Canada. If the Liberal party intends, as she claimed, to be "progressive federalists" why not simply demand as a minimum that the Quebec government adhere to the UN Covenant on Linguistic and Religious Minority Rights? Make that a commitment in the next election, for it has been decades since your party gave Anglophones the slightest reason to vote for your party.
Jim Wilson
NDG
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.