Who contributed to the exodus of non-francophones from Quebec and what are we able to do about it? Prof. Harold Simpkin’s letter on May 24 hit a nerve. He says our resignation in the face of Bill 96 and similar bills on the language issue is palpable and finishes off his letter with the question “what can you do?” One person in the late 1990s stands out to me as an in your face, take no prisoners style, who untactfully would tell it like it is , Howard Galganov! He left for Ontario many years ago. He would have been a good community leader for us. We felt we had too much to lose with his blustery ways so we find ourselves in a worsening, by the day, position. It was Anglo apathy that chased him off, not any threat from ethno-centric nationalists. We complain, commiserate and wring our hands and vacate the province but little more. Maybe I should start an anglo rights group, but then, that would be too much bother
Brian Echemberg
NDG
