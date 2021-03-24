Demographics clearly demonstrate that the French language will always be a minority in Canada/North America and no amount of "protection" will change this reality. Without bogging down in the weeds of statistics, general trends show that Canada's current population stands at approximately 38 million and accepts roughly 300,000 immigrants per year. In contrast, the United States population of 330 million takes in one million immigrants annually. Against this onslaught of mostly English-speaking immigrants, Quebec is engaged in its own Quixote mirage.
Increasingly strident rules, regulations, and censorship will not cease or even blunt the continual onslaught of the English language into the Quebec milieu. The French language will always be a minority language whose status against an overwhelming wave of English cannot save itself via isolation. The best protection for long-term survival is a move towards a society that is completely bilingual rather than a society that thrives on fear and intimidation by denigrating everything that is "English".
Jon G. Bradley
Associate Professor (Retired)
Education/McGill University
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.