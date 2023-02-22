Regarding your editorial on tax threat and anglo services, I am tired of paying taxes and not having services in English. Tired of having no GP. Tired of Dawson College not being expanded. Tired of no additional residency spots. I am prepared to withhold my taxes and place them in a trust.
Sharon Freedman
Montreal
