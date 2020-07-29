Now that the mask is mandatory, its many discomforts will be dealt with by industry. New improved masks that are both more protective and more comfortable will likely hit the market before a vaccine is discovered. The economy will gain from this activity.
Eventually, masks will be comfortable enough that people will prefer wearing them to exposing themselves to the germs of others, even after a vaccine has been found. Government attempts to wean people off the mask once the virus is defeated will be met with resistance from civil libertarians claiming, ironically enough, a constitutional right to wear the mask.
Personally, I’ll take the discomfort of the mask to the comfort of the masked. I don’t wish to be part of a Timid New World.
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
