It’s time to vote for the Conservative Party of Quebec. The Liberals have abandoned anglophones and allophones. In fact, before the passage of Bill 96, they presented an amendment that would force ALL CÉGEP students to take courses IN French and not about French. Then, the CAQ decided to change it so that anglophones could study extra French courses. Liberals have taken advantage of anglophones for decades. Their magnanimous defense of the anglophone community can no longer be accepted. We must call for competent leadership. The question we must ask: do pur laines Quebecers even consider anglophones to be at the same level?
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.