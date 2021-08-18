As all political parties have abandoned us, mostly in Montreal, with bills C-32 and 96 its time we carve out the island of Montreal as a separate and very distinct region with its own political framework within Canada.
I am not surprised by the CAQ‘s move, but very disappointed our federal political parties and their leaders are all acquiescing to Legault. If these bills pass, even in spirit leaving the door open for yet further reform in the future to promote French at the cost of our other and largely more predominant English throughout the rest of Canada, and such a separation does not happen I may be looking for another country in which to live.
Brian Wilkinson
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.