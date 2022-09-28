In France, the Lyon-based artist Ememem performs a valuable service to the community
by fixing pot-holes in roads and pavements, giving them a mosaic tile veneer, producing
small masterpieces, that brighten up the city. The process is known as “flacking”, from
the word “flaque”, a puddle.
This letter is an appeal to Montreal’s resident artists to catch the bug and beautify our streets
with this innovative process. Perhaps, the City Council would consider funding
“flaqueurs-en-residence/flackers-in-residence” and cover the costs of the materials?
Anthony Walter
Westmount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.