In France, the Lyon-based artist Ememem performs a valuable service to the community

by fixing pot-holes in roads and pavements, giving them a mosaic tile veneer, producing

small masterpieces, that brighten up the city. The process is known as “flacking”, from

the word “flaque”, a puddle.

This letter is an appeal to Montreal’s resident artists to catch the bug and beautify our streets

with this innovative process. Perhaps, the City Council would consider funding

“flaqueurs-en-residence/flackers-in-residence” and cover the costs of the materials?

Anthony Walter

Westmount

