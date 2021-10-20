Recently, California announced that it will be banning gas powered leaf blowers, lawnmowers and weed trimmers. They will be offering rebates to homeowners and landscapers for switching to zero emission tools.
Apparently, besides the noise pollution we are all familiar with, gas powered models emit high levels of toxic air pollution, including volatile organic compounds and carbon dioxide, which contributes to global warming.
With municipal elections just around the corner, are any of our incumbent leaders or candidates willing to propose a similar banning of gas powered lawn equipment and improve the quality of life in their communities?
Robert Miller
Hampstead
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.