Every day, Montreal drivers wait for pedestrian signals when no one is crossing. Not only does this block traffic unnecessarily, but there is significant environmental cost. Cote St. Luc Rd/Rosedale is a good example, where pedestrian volume is low, traffic volume is high, yet four-way reds (lasting 25 seconds) run 24/7. Can we do better?
Push buttons are an obvious solution, but Montreal says they're not safe enough. Montreal worries push buttons might not be pressed, and would rather have round-the-clock pedestrian signals, just in case. This leads to excessive GHG emissions, and promotes speeding to make up for lost time.
In my backyard, I have a security light with an infrared motion sensor. It has a range of 10m and a radius of 180d. It is designed to detect humans with bad intentions, but, so far, has only lit up raccoons and cats. If we can sense raccoons at night, why can't we sense pedestrians standing at a street corner?
Well, we can. Whether by infrared or optical sensors, or low-tech push buttons, traffic lights can know when pedestrians are present. Google "smart pedestrian signals" for more info. If pedestrians are sensed, their signals are activated, and drivers can also be alerted by special lights and tones. At night, corners and crosswalks can be spotlighted and pedestrians would be hard to miss. If no pedestrians, their signals are suppressed and drivers get more green time.
Montreal talks endlessly about environmental protection and better traffic flow. Its pedestrian signals are well intentioned, but overall, a failure on both fronts. Given climate change has high importance in Quebec, shouldn't our provincial government have some comment? Do they not see that tens of thousands of vehicles in Montreal are idling multiple times a day for nothing? And why haven't environmental groups protested? Crickets here too.
We could go back to the 1990s where pedestrians crossed on full greens, had the right of way, and drivers waited. And, as far as I know, accident rates were no higher than today. Or, we can learn from our raccoons and invest in promising technology. Raccoon signals are the way to go. Why wait?
Norman Sabin
Cote St Luc
