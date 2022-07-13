Patrick Belanger, an economics student at Bishop’s University, apparently fell accidentally on June 10 while vacationing in British Columbia. He struck his face on a boulder, was taken to the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops, and was found to have mandibular and facial fractures, but the first surgeon refused to admit him and operate because he had Quebec insurance. He was advised to simply fly back to Quebec for the required treatment.
He remained in severe pain until a second surgeon, Dr. Bob Rishiraj, eventually operated a week later. He stated, “I think a patient is a patient and it doesn’t matter if they’re from Quebec, Ontario, or wherever. As thousands of Quebecers have discovered, when seeking health care in other parts of Canada, they may be treated as 'second class citizens.'"
I have written numerous articles about this problem since the late 1980s, and many have been translated into French and have been published in Le Droit, Le Devoir, and Le Soleil. Sadly, over the years all Quebec and federal health ministers and Canadian Prime Ministers of different political stripes have ignored it.
Section 11 of the Canada Health Act clearly states that a physician treating a patient from another province is to be paid at the host province rate, not the rate of the home province of the patients. All provinces and territories have signed the “Reciprocal Medical Billing Agreement’" which permits an MD to bill his/her home provincial ministry of health and receive host-province rates; the physician’s province then collects from the province of the patient. However, Quebec has refused to sign.
Mr. Belanger paid Dr. Rishiraj $2,563 out-of-pocket. It remains to be seen how much he will be reimbursed by RAMQ. In the late 1980s, Quebec fees were the lowest in Canada; now they are among the highest, as Quebec MDs enjoy the third highest gross incomes of any province. Yet if a physician in the rest of Canada bills Quebec, or Quebec reimburses a patient who has paid the physician directly, often Quebec uses an older, much lower fee schedule!
I call upon Mr. Jean Charest to lobby Jean-Yves Duclos and Christian Dubé. He should also pledge that if he becomes Conservative Party leader, and ultimately Canadian Prime Minister, that he will resolve this problem. Quebec residents should no longer face financial impediments to obtaining medical care wherever they are in Canada.
Charles S. Shaver, MD
Ottawa
