Thank you for the articles by Joel Goldenberg and Joel Ceausu in the Aug 19 issue. There is tremendous pressure by local citizens to eliminate this unused bike path and restore parking on Terrebonne. My wife and I both put on over 1000 km each season on our bikes so we definitely are cyclists. I often ride on Terrebonne and it is the most underused path I have ever seen. Therefore it should be removed. There are bike paths on 5 of the 8 East - West streets in NDG. How many do we need?
On Aug 18 I discussed this with Sue Montgomery, the Mayor for the borough, and her strong attitude was “residents have NO RIGHT to park on the streets”. Since when? She certainly is doing her best to ram bike paths down our throats. It is time she listened to the majority which are her constituents & happen to be drivers!
Mr. Rotrand has the right approach. We look forward to the results of the Sept 8 borough meeting and thank you for your reporting.
Rod Hayes
NDG
