Law 96 is the worst piece of legislation ever passed in Quebec. I know many readers will say “Worse than the Padlock Law, the 1937 Act Respecting Communistic Propaganda?” Indeed it is, because while that law was challenged and defeated in court, Law 96 is wrapped in the Constitution’s Notwithstanding Clause, making it almost immune from court challenges.
The law will change virtually every relationship between English-speaking people and the Quebec government, without having any positive impact on the use of French. And while there has been headlines about the sections requiring English CEGEP students to take three courses in French, as well as the use of the notwithstanding clause to allow illegal search and seizure, it has already begun to tear away at the linguistic peace in Quebec.
Here is a brief timetable of some of the sections of the law being implemented or about to be, and their impact on Quebec society:
June 1, 2022 – All professional orders (CPAs, nurses, doctors, dentists, for example) may no longer communicate in English.
September 1, 2022 – All transactions and procedures by a corporation must have a certified French Translation; the French version predominates.
June 1, 2023 – No persons without proof of eligibility (i.e, having the right to attend English school or an immigrant within their 1st 6 months of arrival), may communicate with the Quebec Government in English.
June 1, 2024 – All court judgments must have certified French translations.
While all of these sections are unworkable, contradict the federal and Quebec Charters, and blatantly counter the guarantees of the use of English and French in the courts and legislature as described in section 133 of the Canada Act, 1867, the Quebec government does not care.
Some people, notably columnists in the Journal de Montréal, will claim I am playing politics with this issue. Or that I am just another “Westmount Rhodesian” who has not adapted to the new Quebec. Nonsense. As a fluently bilingual anglophone who returned to Quebec in 2020 after decades away, I am committed to living here. And I head an organization, the Task Force on Linguistic Policy, representing thousands of individuals like me.
On their behalf, I am calling for a massive campaign of opposition to Law 96. As the law is now passed, there are several means of opposing it. The federal government could refer it directly to the Supreme Court or it could disallow the law. It will do neither, fearing a nationalist backlash. Therefore, the only means of opposing the law is to fight it in the courts. At present, there are several groups of lawyers who are pursuing cases, but this has been described to me by a prominent member of the Bar as “organized chaos.” By not coordinating or collaborating on these cases, the potential is for overlap and duplication that will not serve anyone’s purposes, much less the average citizen.
The Task Force on Linguistic Policy is willing to work with any legal team who will take individual cases to the courts. We will seek and support suitable plaintiffs for each pertinent challenge to the law. And we will fundraise among the public and from the federal Court Challenges program, which, as a not-for-profit entity we can do.
This law was passed in haste, is an attack on civil liberties and historical constitutional rights, and limits the capacity of citizens to interact with their provincial government. It is an abomination that must be reduced until it is a shadow of itself. And then a law that will genuinely improve the status and use of the French language can take its place.
Andrew Caddell
President of the Task Force on Linguistic Policy
Kamouraska
