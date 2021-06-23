It is time for Jews in Montreal to stop cowering in fear in the face of hate-filled - sometimes violent - pro-Palestinian demonstrations. Israel had its National Flag Day celebration even in the face of Palestinian threats of more rockets. In the U.S., more Jews than ever are putting mezuzahs on their doors. Here, we have had a toothless, spineless, response. The closing of streets, Jews intimidated, Jewish restaurants vandalized, and we call it "possible" hate crimes. Cowardice and inaction bring on more such consequences. We need to stop our fear and display pride and courage. Openly in our everyday lives. More “kumbaya” Zoom meetings wondering how we can all help everyone integrate into the universal liberal principles of our Canadian society won’t do it. We should organize the largest ever pro-Israel rally this city has ever seen, and damn the consequences. Sadly one has to ask, what are the chances of this happening?
Bernie Shuster
Westmount
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.