An opportunity has presented itself for the federal government to better ease the suffering of its citizens. Many Canadians who have been diagnosed with a serious illness will transition to a palliative treatment protocol.
Too many palliative patients are still mainstreamed into the anonymity of a horrendous labyrinth of an overburdened medical system.
My family has lived this painful vulnerability. We were fortunate to have received the gift of dignity for our loved one who continued to be a palliative care volunteer in his final chapter. Within the reality of illness, hope must prevail and quality of care must be ensured.
I feel that the federal government has an opportunity to target resources to the provinces to support high quality end-of-life palliative care programs and to create additional hospices. Prompt accessibility and psycho-social support are paramount for patients and their loved ones. Quality time is not guaranteed and moments are valuable.
Funds should follow the patient in a Federal Palliative Care sponsored program and directed to more resources to support the expertise and incredible compassion of medical professionals in the provinces. To provide patients with a “softer place to land” may also ease the over crowding in emergency rooms.
It is my hope that a feasible and cooperative Action Plan for Palliative Care will be developed between the federal and provincial governments and that this project will be a shared priority.
Anne McGarr
Cote St. Luc
