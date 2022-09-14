I was driving east on Van Horne when traffic came to a halt just before Clanranald. Van Horne was closed as of that point and the only way to proceed was to make a left at the light onto Clanranald. So, continuous traffic ahead and behind me, and maybe three cars able to sneak in a left turn on the yellow light. You’d think someone would have considered installing a temporary advance green light such that more than three cars could turn at a time?
It’s just amazing the level of incompetence we are subjected to, and forced to put with, on the part of whatever geniuses are responsible for such things.
Robert Miller
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.