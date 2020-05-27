Yugoslavia’s strongman, President Marshal Tito, who had succeeded in forging a unified country out of the postwar Balkans, died during the 1980 referendum. Pierre Trudeau, otherwise engaged, didn’t get to pay his respects. Our strongman was going on to deliver a decisive win for his country and the cause of federalism. Fifteen years later, without his leadership, Canada was almost lost to the separatists. Yugoslavia, history records, didn’t survive the death of its strongman.
“Who speaks for Canada?” was the prime minister’s own referendum question, much simpler than the official one. Less a question, really, than a plea, both inside and outside of Quebec, for a federal government that would be accepted by Canadians as a national government, in order to avoid the perils of balkanization.
Ten years, almost to the day, before the first referendum on sovereignty-association, the Royal Trust sent a convoy of armoured vehicles containing a wad of marketable securities down the 401. The Brinks Show (le «coup de la Brinks») was staged to convey federalist sympathies and discourage separatists from voting for René Lévesque’s fledgling Parti Québécois during the 1970 election.
These days, another Prime Minister Trudeau is asserting the federal presence in Quebec, spending billions of dollars to defeat another enemy. But Justin Trudeau’s Canada had an underlying condition weakening Ottawa’s national presence before Covid-19 struck. It had become a “post-national” state. In the face of disaster, there is a human tendency to turn inward and become clannish. Who knows how Quebec nationalists will spin pandemic politics once Quebecers forget that this time the Brinks trucks brought in the cash?
Me. Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
