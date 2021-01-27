This decree discussion is insane. How about ensuring care for all who need it? Many spent a lifetime supporting the care system through taxes. Whatever happened to humanity’s conscience towards those in need? This is about as slippery a slope as government has ever embarked upon. Not to mention the psychological impact these decisions will have on those required to make them. It is totally unacceptable and unnecessary. Expand critical care when necessary to include everyone. Spend less on political pipe dreams and more on protecting our most vulnerable. We all paid for the care that they seem to want to deny. How about improving the system to ensure that everyone that needs care gets it? We seem to have enough money for all other political whims of our elected officials. That proverbial slope doesn't get any more slippery.
Manfred Pungartnik
Montreal
(0) comments
