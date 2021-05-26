Israel is falsely accused of being a racist, apartheid state. The 25% of Arabs living in Israel enjoy equal rights and representation in parliament. The Palestinian Authority rules over Arabs in the West Bank, not Israel.
Israel doesn't occupy Gaza and unilaterally withdrew all their troops and forcibly moved out all the Jews who lived there in 2005. Yet Hamas continued its attacks on Israel. Note that Israel only took control of Gaza in another Arab initiated war.
No one calls out the Palestinians on the virulent Jew hatred taught in their schools, mosques and media...antisemitic tropes right out of Goebbel’s playbook.
The root cause of this conflict is the complete rejection of a Jewish State by Palestinians, fueled by antisemitism. Since 2000, Israel has made 3 serious peace offers with major concessions, all rejected.
The latest conflict began with Arab youth on the Temple Mount throwing concrete blocks
and incendiary devices onto Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall below. Hamas has fired thousands of missiles at Israeli civilians.
In contrast, Israel has launched a targeted counter-offensive at Hamas’ terror infrastructure. The majority of Palestinian deaths have been terrorists or civilians who were used as human shields by Hamas.
There is no moral equivalency between terrorist organizations like Hamas and a democracy like Israel.
Marcia Colman
Cote St.Luc
