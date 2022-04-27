The proverbial straw was Bill 178, Robert Bourassa’s sign law invoking the notwithstanding clause to shield Bill 101 from further judicial oversight after the Supreme Court ruled that banning English on commercial signs was unconstitutional. Thus was born the Equality Party, a merger of Montreal and Off-island, or as they like to say, mainland militants who were mad as hell and wouldn’t take it any more. Today, the camel’s back has been broken by Bill 96 and, more specifically, the proposed imposition of core curriculum in French for English-speaking CEGEPers. A new party with roots in Montreal and the Townships is in the works.
Three questions need be asked. If English-speaking Quebecers are not for themselves, who will be for them? If English-speaking Quebecers are only for themselves, what are they? If not now, when?
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
