Horrible situation! Mayor Christina M. Smith states “cyberattacks are unfortunately becoming more and more prevalent and sophisticated in our society.” She wants to reassure all Westmounters that the city’s teams are working seriously and diligently to remedy the situation.
Information in Westmount’s database contains only nominal information on residents’ addresses; what they pay in property taxes etc…However, the clear and present danger comes from their HR Department. Employees and pensioners are at the greatest risk of having their identities stolen. Their information on file includes their names, addresses, SIN numbers, DOBs, bank account numbers, next of kin, etc.…
It’s important that the City of Westmount does everything possible to protect these employees and pensioners from identity theft. Their information is worth gold on the Dark Web!
The city should be looking at the 2019 Desjardins security breach and how it was handled. This breech resulted in a $2 million class action lawsuit. The free services of Equifax and TransUnion should immediately be provided to all employees and pensioners.
Kevin Dawson
Westmount
