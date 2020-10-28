As a student in McGill social work, I am genuinely worried with the outcomes this current Pandemic may cause towards the health of this generation, but not in the way one might suspect.
In a time where physical distance and Zoom is the new method of interaction, we have lost the power to show affection through touch. The precautions for Covid-19 are to keep our health intact, however much of the way our society thinks is short term. Touch in the development process for children is crucial and has a direct correlation to one’s emotional and even physical growth.
So much of the development process for each human being is done throughout childhood’s learning curves and experiences. Childhood is where the blueprints for our entire life are being cemented.
Being raised in a time where a mask covers most of our non-verbal expression, going through the day not being able to greet a friend with a high five or handshake is problematic.
Social issues need to be met with prevention rather than intervention. This is a hard time for every single person. Parents, its an unorthodox time, everything is scary, and it is truly the time to show your kids how much you love them. Hug your children tight.
Josh Shizgal
Cote-St Luc
