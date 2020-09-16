Some people can sleep anywhere in just about any position. Is learning for children like that? Or is it a state-dependent and, possibly, site-specific exercise? From an institutional point of view, schooling was an assymetrical venture before the pandemic, but with the exception of home-schooling, generally speaking, learning took place in a classroom, in both public and private schools. With remote learning options in place in some jurisdictions, has the pandemic ushered in changes which were already in gestation?
With varying degrees of reliability, information for all is a point and a click away. But is remote learning an environment conducive to the kind of exchanges, Socratic or otherwise, which yield knowledge, and, ultimately, self-knowledge?
Information is product. Knowledge is process. Informing oneself is not knowing oneself. If we know why we educate our children, we will better know how to educate them.
Me.Howard Greenfield
Montreal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.