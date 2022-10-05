If an election were held today, the federal Tories would prevail and form government. They would receive around 37% of the popular vote, while the Liberals find themselves at 30%. A question worth asking: why is it that polls show the Conservatives receiving a plurality of votes from 18-34 year olds? Discussions about “white privilege”, essentially shaming sessions, do not help day-to-day Canadians to progress. In Quebec, one million people do not have family doctors, our public schools only send 15% of their students to universities and crime is worsening by the day. Furthermore, while our provincial and federal governments continue their woke virtue signalling, we ought to call on politicians to be transparent. Unfortunately, world history has illustrated that a frustrated population becomes polarized and extreme. Canada is continuing its fall into identity politics. This is precisely why it is time to focus on education, healthcare and the ever rising cost of living.
The Trudeau Liberals are not your grandparent’s Liberals..
Jonathan Obadia
CSL
